Ignore media attacks on Kachikwu, Anioma youths tell Buhari

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—YOUTHS from Delta State under the aegis of Anioma Youths Mandate for Buhari, AYMB, have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore media attacks on the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, describing same as the handiwork of political jobbers.

The youths, in a statement yesterday, expressed shock at what they described as the continuous attacks on the minister.

In a statement, its spokesperson, Mr. Norbert Sochukwudinma, dismissed as baseless the allegation that the Minister was working covertly with Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The statement reads: “The reason these attacks have remained unabated is because the sponsors want the Minister’s job at all cost and will stop at nothing to smear him before the President and the entire world.”