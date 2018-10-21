Ignore insults, falsehood from people, Atiku tells supporters

By Nwafor Sunday

The candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Sunday advised his supporters to ignore those peddling false rumor about him and charged them to treat those who do not believe in their ideology with respect.

Former vice-President Atiku AbubakarDisclosing this via his official tweeter handle, the former Vice President charged his supporters to argue with facts and never quarrel with those opposing their opinion.

His words:

For everyone who supports me, I ask you to conduct yourself respectfully, even with people who do not agree with you.

There will be insults, falsehoods, threats and innuendo. Ignore them and stay focused on the task of rebuilding Nigeria.

Instead of insults, speak with facts. Let us all work together to get Nigeria working again.