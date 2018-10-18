Ighalo in EA Sports team of the week

Odion Ighalo’s five goals for the Nigerian National Team during the international break did not go unnoticed outside Africa, with EA Sports FIFA 19 naming the Changchun Yatai striker in their Team of the Week 5, but as a substitute.

As a result of his exploits against the Mediterranean Knights in Uyo and Sfax, Tunisia, the Super Eagle saw his statistics boosted and now has an overall rating of 81.

The former Watford striker has a rating of 83 pace, 82 dribbling, 82 physicality, 79 shooting, 62 passing and 42 defending.

In a 3-4-3 formation, Manchester United’s Belgium star Romelu Lukaku was picked to lead the frontline and was supported by West Ham’s Marco Arnautovic while Man City’s Bernardo Silva played on the right wing.

United’s Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly was named in central defense, the only African player selected in the starting lineup.

TOTW selects a squad of 23 players from across the globe who have stood out for their clubs or countries in the most recent round of fixtures.

Eleven players make the starting line-up, seven are named on the substitutes bench and five players are reserves.