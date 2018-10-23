Breaking News
Ianni charged by FA for conduct as Mourinho escapes

On 3:05 amIn Sports by Nwafor PolycarpComments

CHELSEA coach Marco Ianni has been charged by the FA for his conduct against Manchester United on Saturday.

United boss Jose Mourinho has been formally reminded of his responsibilities while both clubs have received similar official reminders in terms of the behaviour expected of their staff and players.

Mourinho
Ianni celebrated in front of the away team bench at Stamford Bridge, following Ross Barkley’s 96th-minute equaliser.

His actions prompted a reaction from Mourinho and fellow staff members, with security having to intervene.

It is alleged that Ianni’s behaviour in the 96th minute constituted improper conduct. He has until 6pm on Thursday October 25 to respond to the charge.


