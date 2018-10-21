Breaking News
Translate

I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari – Fani-Kayode

On 7:00 pmIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stalwart Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that he will rather die than than join the All Progressives Congress, APC,

Fani-Kayode on his Twitter handle said that he was not taken aback that the Obanikoro and Iyiola Omisore have gotten thier passports back from the Economic and Finacial Crime Commission, EFCC, and that they are now in the United State of America.

Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode allged that they joined the APC to avoid persecuotion

It really is a pity that @ShehuSani will not be going back to the Senate. He was a strong voice and a great advocate of justice and peace. How I wish he had left APC long ago and joined PDP. I have always had immense respect for him and he remains a good friend. I wish him well.

— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 21, 2018


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.