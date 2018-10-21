I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari – Fani-Kayode

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stalwart Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that he will rather die than than join the All Progressives Congress, APC,

Fani-Kayode on his Twitter handle said that he was not taken aback that the Obanikoro and Iyiola Omisore have gotten thier passports back from the Economic and Finacial Crime Commission, EFCC, and that they are now in the United State of America.

Fani-Kayode allged that they joined the APC to avoid persecuotion

It really is a pity that @ShehuSani will not be going back to the Senate. He was a strong voice and a great advocate of justice and peace. How I wish he had left APC long ago and joined PDP. I have always had immense respect for him and he remains a good friend. I wish him well.

I am not surprised that @MObanikoro and @iyiomisore have got their passports back from the EFCC and are now in America.I do not blame them for joining the ruling party to avoid persecution.Some are strong whilst others are weak.I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 21, 2018

We must stay strong and focused and refuse to be distracted.We must enthrone justice,fair play and equal opportunities for every Nigerian regardless of his faith,ethnic nationality or circumstances of birth. Ours is to speak for the weak,the poor,the voiceless and the oppressed. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 21, 2018