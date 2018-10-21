I would rather die than join APC –Fani-Kayode

By Nwafor Sunday

Following reports that Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and Senator Iyiola Omisore had allegedly retrieved their passports back from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and travelled to America, the former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Sunday said he does not blame them for joining the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in order to avoid being persecuted and vowed that he (Fani-Kayode) would rather die than bow to President Muhammadu Buhari or join APC.

Disclosing this via his official facebook handle, Fani- Kayode urged Nigerians to stay strong and focused, noting that time has come for Nigerians to enthrone justice, fair play and equal opportunities for everybody regardless of his faith and ethnic nationality.

His words:

I am not surprised that my good friend Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and Senator Iyiola Omisore have got their passports back from the EFCC and are now in America.

I do not blame them for joining the ruling party to avoid persecution. Some are strong whilst others are weak. I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari.

We must stay strong and focused and refuse to be distracted. We must enthrone justice, fair play and equal opportunities for every Nigerian regardless of his faith, ethnic nationality or circumstances of birth.

Ours is to speak for the weak, the poor, the voiceless and the oppressed.