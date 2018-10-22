…Kanu didn’t agree with any politician to work against Buhari —IPOB

LEADER of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has vowed not to return to the federal high court in Abuja where he was standing trial before he left the country.

The federal government had charged him with treason but Binta Nyako, a judge of the federal high court in Abuja, had granted him bail after 18 months in detention.

Kanu had flouted all the terms of the bail before the military invaded his Abia residence on September 14, 2017.

He fled afterwards and resurfaced in Jerusalem on Friday.

In a broadcast via Radio Biafra, Kanu boasted that the Nigerian court lacks the capacity to try him.

He said the judge who has asked his sureties to produce him should have asked the army why they invaded his residence.

“Nigerian court is a Kangaroo court. I did not jump bail, I left because the court failed to protect me,” he said.

“I shall not be honouring the court. I cannot be tried by a court I do not recognise.”

IPOB has no interest in politics—Kanu

Meantime, Elliot Ugochukwu Ukoh, founder of Igbo Leaders of Thought, ILT, said Mazi Nnamdi Kanu called him yesterday and briefed him on goings on, including his travails of the past 13 months.He told him he called a few other persons as well.

According to him, “he thanked all and assured of his total commitment to the struggle for the freedom of his people. He said he has recovered fully and is now in good health. He promised that, as already known by all and sundry, that he and his group remain completely apolitical. He pointedly told me that they have no business whatsoever with both the APC and the PDP..”

Also, Mefor, deputy leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said Nnamdi Kanu did not reach any agreement with any politician to work against President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, had said Kanu vowed to work against the re-election of Buhari when they spoke via telephone on Saturday.

In a statement yesterday, Mefor said Fani-Kayode’s claim is “crude tactics” in an attempt to drag the name of the IPOB’s leader in the mud.

The deputy leader of IPOB said Kanu is on a “divine mission to restore Biafra and the resolve behind this restoration project remains irrevocable, sacrosanct and irreversible.”