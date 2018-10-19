I will do all in my power to support you, Arthur Eze tells Anyaso

Chief Arthur Eze has congratulated businessman and politician, Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso, on his recent victory at the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries where Anyaso emerged the PDP flag bearer for the 2019 House of Representatives seat for Bende, for the forthcoming general election.



Speaking today at his residence, Chief Eze said “we will continue to show our support for people like Chima who have overlooked all the pressures and complexities of politics to take a deep interest in it. For your well-deserved victory at the primaries, I am proud and will do all in my power to support you. Your victory is well deserved and I am convinced that you will bring development to Bende and indeed the entire Abia state, while also remaining the voice of young people in Nigeria”.

The business mogul, Chief Arthur Eze, who is the Founder and Chairman of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, urged Chima Anyaso to continue to support the progress of Bende, the entire Abia State and indeed Nigeria as, according to him, the future holds a lot of promises seeing the amount of effort, time and resources he, Anyaso has devoted to the wellbeing of the people, especially children and the elderly through the Ahuoma Anyaso Foundation. .

In responding, Chima Anyaso who is the convener of New Nigeria Movement 2019, NN19, thanked Chief Eze for a warm reception while requesting that the oil mogul continuous to show the fatherly love as he has always been known for. In his words, “I am grateful today for the warm reception. I can assure you and the people of Bende that come 2019 when I assume the position in the House of Representatives, I will not let Bende down. The confidence you have in me will be justified”.