I remain committed to Nigeria’s unity – Gowon

IBADAN—FORMER Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), yesterday, reiterated his commitment to the unity of the country, insisting that the peace and unity of Nigeria were non- negotiable.

He also urged Nigerians to work towards achieving peace in the country.

Gowon spoke as a Special Guest of Honour at the exhibition in honour of Emeritus Prof. Oladipo Akinkugbe’s 85th birthday anniversary, held at the Akinkugbe Kidney Centre, University College Hospital, UCH, in Ibadan, Oyo State.

His words: “You are all aware of my strong desire and commitment for the peace and unity of our nation; I want to further add my voice to the call for peace and national unity.

“I want to reiterate, in strongest term, that the peace and unity of Nigeria is non negotiable. I will continue to work at achieving the much desired peace and unity that we crave daily for our country.

“I am strongly of the belief that for the future of our nation to be assured, we must strive to build legacies of peace and unity.

“God knows I love the country very dearly. I have no any other loyalty but to the country. That love and loyalty to my country was first and foremost. That had been inculcated in me; right from the on set.”

While thanking God for the life of Emeritus Prof. Akinkugbe, Gowon said: “As a university and hospital administrator, his works will continue to speak for him in all the institutions, countries and continents where he has served.”