I never said I graduated with first class at UNN — Kachikwu

…Says profile page tampered with

By Michael Eboh

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Ibe Kachikwu, yesterday, described as false and baseless, report making the rounds that he misrepresented facts by claiming he graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN.

In a statement in Abuja, Director of Press in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Idang Alibi, said at no time did Kachikwu claimed that he graduated with a First Class from the UNN, while he clarified that the minister graduated from the school with a ‘Second Class Honours (Upper Division) degree’ from the Faculty of Law of the institution in 1978, and also emerged the best student.

Alibi further stated that the ministry observed that Kachikwu’s Wikipedia page had been tampered with recently, by unknown persons and might have been re-edited for sinister purposes.

He said, “The assertions in the publication are wrong and baseless and a careful check with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources would have cleared this misrepresentation. By every measurement index, The Honorable Minister has performed outstandingly in his school work and has records to show for it.”

