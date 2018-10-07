I never instigated violence at Ethiope East PDP primary – Ivwurie

By Perez Brisibe

ISIOKOLO— MEMBER representing Ethiope East in Delta State House of Assembly, Evance Ivwurie, has faulted reports that he instigated the violence that rocked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, House of Assembly primary for Ethiope East held Friday, in Isiokolo.

Ivwurie, who is seeking a second term in office, while condoling with those who sustained various degrees of injury during the incident, also appealed to the police and the party hierarchy to investigate the incident to forestall a reoccurrence.

The lawmaker, who denied any involvement in the incident, said that he and some of his followers sustained various degrees of physical and psychological trauma as a result of the attacks by thugs loyal to one of the aspirants who also damaged his car.

He said: “Like every delegate and official at the venue of the event, my followers and I narrowly escaped death from thugs loyal to some of the aspirants who had laid siege to the venue in a bid to ambush me and my followers.”

“As a law abiding democrat and advocate of peace, I was shocked and taken aback by the allegations that I masterminded the violence that rocked the primaries. I see this as an attempt to blackmail my person, more less a ploy to a dog a bad name just justify nailing it.

“It will be recalled that in August, I was also assaulted at a PDP peace meeting at Abraka by thugs loyal to one of the aspirants in the face of unprovoked physical and verbal attacks.

“I Am also appealing to the Police and the leadership of the party in the state to thoroughly investigate this breach of peace and embarrassment and bring the perpetrators to book to forestall future reoccurrence.”