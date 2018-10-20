I just received a call from my brother Nnamdi Kanu – Fani-Kayode

Peoples Democratic Party. PDP, stalwart and ex minster of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has said that he has just received a call from Nnamdi Kanu the leaders of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB who on Friday was seen in Jerusalem in Israel praying.



Fani-Kayode in an email said ‘I just received a call from my brother Nnamdi Kanu. I am delighted that he is alive and well. I commend his strength and courage even as I marvel at the loyalty, resilience and commitment of his lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor and IPOB. We have agreed to work together to VOTE Buhari out.’

Kanu went missing in September last year after the military invaded his home in Abia state and there had not been any trace of him until now.

He was declared missing by his community in Abia state, after the alleged “Operation Python Dance II” operation by the Nigerian Army in the South East.

Many relatives of Kanu had also been allegedly declared missing by the Afara community in Umuahia following the invasion of his home by the Nigerian army.