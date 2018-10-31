I have Faith in the Judiciary-Ademola Adeleke

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

Osun state Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Ademola Adeleke has reaffirmed his faith in the Nigerian judiciary,describing the institution as a ‘citadel for justice seekers’.

Speaking while recieving a group of Osun state indigenes who paid him a solidarity visit in Abuja,Adeleke said the judiciary is a stabilising and balancing institution which stregthens democracy and enhances good governance.

According to a statement from Adeleke media aid, Rasheed Olawale in Osogbo, Adeleke was quoted to have said: “I have faith in the judiciary to do justice not just in the case at the tribunal but in all cases”, he told the visiting group.

While urging his supporters and people of Osun state to remain calm,Adeleke said he remained resolute in his committment to retrieve the stolen mandate of Osun people,noting that “by God’s grace ,we shall triumph.

“I appeal to our people to remain calm and law abiding .We are before the tribunal and we trust in God that justice will be done.Our legal team are on top of all issues and cases”,he stated.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the team,Alhaji Ademola Folorunso said they came to associate with the Senator and to encourage him not to relent in pursuance of the stolen mandate.

“We are Osun professionals here in Abuja. Our visit is to assure him of our continued support as we enter the legal phase.We voted for him and we know he will soon assume the governorship of the state”, Folorunso said.