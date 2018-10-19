I can’t wait to experience sex — Halima Abubakar

By Adetutu Adesoji

Nollywod actress, Halima Abubakar has revealed that she is a virgin, to the disbelief of many. According to the alluring screen diva, she is anticipating sexual experience but not until she signs the dotted lines.

Halima made this surprise revelation on her Instagram page as she also advocated for special love towards virgins like herself.

“Cant wait to experience sex when I get married, we virgins, need special love too #protectyourvibe #positivevibes,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, fans have since turned the 33-year-old actress’ comment section into a debate where some agreed while others rejected her post.