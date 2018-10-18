I can’t be distracted by APC in Akwa Ibom – Gov Udom

Says power belongs to God

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-AHEAD of the 2019 general elections, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State on Thursday said he would not succumb to distractions from political opponents in the state who are reportedly planning to cause mayhem and disrupt the forthcoming elections in the area.

The Governor said that he was not bothered by the antics of political opponents, saying that power belongs to God.

The Governor’s position came on the heels of the uproar on the floor of the Senate, where Senator Albert Akpan from Akwa Ibom State had raised the alarm alleging that some political elements from the opposition party were planning to sponsor crisis in the forthcoming elections in the state in order to compromise the exercise.

But the immediate former Governor of the state and former Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio tried to interrupt his colleague and sought the permission of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki but was denied the permission because he was not on his seat where there was microphone for him to talk.

Recall that Akpabio, had recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the opposition, All Progressives Congress, APC.

Speaking to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Governor Udom noted that while only God ultimately gives power, he was not afraid of losing re-election next year.

According to him, “There is something you people must know. When it comes to power it is only God who determines and we are conscious of that. We are professionals who have made names in other places. So, when people just discuss some of these things we keep doing our own businesses.

“At times, some of these things are to distract you but we refuse to be distracted. We play politics of development and our people are seeing that. So, whatever would have tried in any way to distract us we don’t want to be distracted. So, don’t be bothered about that. It is only God who determines what happens the next minute, not man. And no man is God.”

Governor Udom also said anyone planning violence and war in Akwa Ibom was wasting time as the people have resolved to be peaceful and will remain so.

He, however, pointed out that such threats from any quarters were being noted even at the level of the presidency, and he believes there is no cause for alarm.

He said, “At the moment , Akwa Ibom State is very peaceful. We only hear of those plots. I am sure you people heard where people were pronouncing that Warsaw, Warsaw, and that’s what they wish Akwa Ibom would be.

“But we indigenes are saying no, we are peaceful and we want to maintain peace. Whoever wants to live by Warsaw, will also see war on his own, not within the state. Because, most of those people that make these pronouncements, ask them where are their children? So, who are those children that you are pronouncing this Warsaw for? Election does not call for that. That’s not democracy!

“People can give different kinds of meanings for democracy, but that’s not democracy. Our own democracy is about development and I think we’re conscious of that. As of today in terms of internal security I think we are still doing very well and we’ll continue to carry everybody along.”

He said he was not at the Villa to discuss the alleged plot to compromise next year’s elections in the state with the President by opposition elements, but to discuss development issues concerning Akwa Ibom.