I am baffled by the conversation, plot to eliminate me, Fayose tells EFCC boss

..says he remains resolutely oppose to Buhari

Former Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose who presently is being detained by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has alerted members of the public of an audio recording conversation currently circulating in the social media in which the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu boasted that nothing will happen should he die in their cell, saying that he was baffled by the conversation, the plot to eliminate him, and that nothing should happen to him.



The EFCC had alerted the general public on audio recording circulating in the social media in which the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, was said to have made comments to the effect that, nothing will happen peradventure Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti State, dies in custody.

The EFCC according to Wilson Uwujaren Head, Media & Publicity denied the audio recording saying the audio recording is fake and adviced the public to disregard ‘disingenuous creation as it is the handiwork of mischief makers intent on distracting the Commission from the serious work of wrapping up the investigation into the corruption allegations against the former governor of Ekiti state.

However Fayose who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, said he was baffled by the conversation and by the plot to eliminate him because of his opposition to the misrule of the President Muhammadu Buhari wondered why his punishment should be death.

He said he remained resolute in opposition to the APC government tyrannical rule which has impoverished the people, stressing that the country was moving at geometrical progression to fascism under Buhari.

The former governor told the anti graft agency to charge him to court as he has no statement to write or anything to tell the body, saying securing court order to keeping him in detention for two weeks or perpetually cannot change his stand.

Fayose wondered why the Efcc was still demanding written statement from him two years after it claimed it has enough evidence to nail him and the media propaganda it embarked on.