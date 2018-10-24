Hyundai donates ultramodern ICT labs to schools

By Theodore Opara

As a way of supporting computer education at the grassroots and enhancing human resources development in Nigeria, Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited, HMNL, recently, commenced the inauguration of ultra-modern ICT, Information Communication Technology, laboratories, in some public schools and colleges across the country.

No fewer than eight schools and colleges in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt are selected to be beneficiaries of the ultramodern ICT gadgets, which include the installation of 20 desktop computers each.

Managing Director, Stallion Hyundai Motors Nigeria Limited, Parvir Singh, who dropped the hints in his keynote address at the inauguration of the ICT laboratory at Vetland Senior Grammar School Oko-Oba – Agege Lagos, said the project also seeks to improve the lives of the people under a development-oriented and sustainable movement.

2019: Atiku to prioritize education, infrastructure, others

Represented by the company’s Head of Sales and Marketing, Gaurav Vashisht, the director said the initiative was crucial to Hyundai corporate social values of touching lives and being a customer-centric organization that is loved and trusted by the society.

Vashisht added that the event was also being held simultaneously in several parts of the world with other Hyundai dealerships.

He said: “We in Nigeria, in line with Hyundai Motors global CSR maxim of Moving the World Together are joining hundreds of thousands of other Hyundai dealerships across the world to demonstrate Hyundai’s Corporate Social Responsibility doctrines of empowering lives, supporting youths’ education and helping them to access quality education.”

It is in realization of these objectives that this year’s CSR campaign initiative was christened: ‘Supporting Computer Education for Brighter Tomorrow” he said.

In her reaction, the Lagos State Tutor General/Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education Adebunmi Adekanye, who inaugurated the facility, said the recipient schools have had their ICT Labs equipped.

Exam Malpractice: Arraign Adeleke, 4 others by Oct 21, Court orders Police

The schools, according to her are: Vetland Senior Grammar School Oko-Oba-Agege, Ipakodo Senior Grammar School Ikorodu, Kuramo Senior College Victoria Island and Fazi-l-Omar High School Iwaya-Yaba.

She said the facilities would aid effective teaching and learning of computer studies as well as prepare the students for participation in online competitions and examinations.