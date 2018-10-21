How use of hard drugs affects society — Anglican Bishop Olumakaiye

By Olayinka Latona

The Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Rt Rev’d Humphrey Olumakaiye, has warned youths to desist from taking hard drugs as it could cause serious health challenges and lead to untimely death

Olumakaiye stated that the effects of drug abuse and wrong use do not only take a toll on the individuals and their families but also on society at large. According to him, many Nigerians, particularly youngsters with brilliant minds who could have positively affected the society, have been wasted as a result of drug abuse.

The bishop spoke during the Diocese Directorate of Youths outing with him tagged “Say no to drug abuse”.

He enjoined leaders in the country to ensure that youths, who are the country’s future leaders are gainfully employed and empowered.

His words: “There is need for us to be passionate about our youth development, many of our youths are neglected, and are not brought up properly.

“The youths are the greatest resources of the development of a great nation. In actual fact, they are the prosperity, they are the hope of our future in this country.”

Also speaking, Brand Manager, Emzor Pharmaceutical, Mr Olugbenga Obaparusi, urged government and the Church to create an environment that would enable youths to deploy their innovative skills.