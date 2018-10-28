How our son was implicated in the killing of soldier – Family

By Perez Brisibe

THE Oduwu family of Ajakurama Town of Egbema Kingdom, Edo State, have absolved themselves and their son, Mr. Felix Oduwu, of complicity in the killing of a soldier, Staff Sergeant Bello, by unknown persons in the community.

The family lamented that Felix was implicated in the incident following a protracted feud between a rival family in the community over issues relating to oil exploration and production in the community.

The family, in a letter to the Commanding Officer of the 19 Battalion, Koko, Delta State by their counsel, N. S. Egin & Partners, stated that three of their sons, including one Emmanuel Odowu, had been arrested by the army, alleging that there were also moves by military operatives stationed in the community to take the life of Felix after he was falsely implicated as the mastermind of the incident.

The family stated, “We have never been part of illegal oil bunkering activities and condemn the killing of Sgt. Bello because we would never support or encourage the killing of military men detailed to protect our communities and prevent illegal bunkering activities in the locality.

“We are calling for the setting up of an investigative panel to unravel the culprits behind this dastardly act because the danger of going after the wrong person is to allow the real culprits to live freely and possibly commit more heinous crimes in the society.

“We are already traumatized by the false allegation leveled against us and it is based on this that we implore you to look at all the facts of this case professionally to come up with the correct findings.”