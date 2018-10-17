How I love sex – Actress, Pat Ugwu

For many women around the world, any man who lacks the capacity to last long in bed is considered lazy and unable to satisfy them sexually.

But such is not the case with curvaceous Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu, who has revealed that she is one of many women who dislike multiple rounds of sex.

According to the curvy role interpreter, unlike many other women who would prefer multiple sex romps in one night, she is satisfied with just a round of sex.

“Real men do one round and sleep, but the jobless ones will hit it overnight like they are releasing their poverty inside your honey pot”, she wrote.