How AfricaMed will curb medical wastes in Africa

By Juliet Umeh

Worried about the ailing health system across Africa, a group of medical equipment manufacturers in collaboration with its counterparts from China last week unfolded plans to curb medical waste as well as reduce medical tourism through its newly launched health exhibition, AfricaMed.

The maiden exhibition of the initiative, AfricaMed which held in Lagos hosted over 50 top brands of medical equipment manufacturers from China.“The health exhibition was aimed at bringing the attention of the Federal government and other Nigerians to improve the healthcare in Africa and minimize what they described as ‘the waste of medical tourism’.

Addressing journalists at the event, AfricaMed Manager, Human Resource and Administration, Mrs Juliet Chukwuma-Ijei, said that AfricanMed is made up of Nigeria and Chinese companies in the medical equipment field.

Chukwuma-Ijei who described the organisation as vibrant claimed they are committed to finding lasting solutions to the healthcare problems in Africa.

She regretted that many Africans are embarking on medical tourism due to lack of up-to-date medical equipment. “She posited that if these equipment is readily available it will go a long way in saving more lives.“ “We decided to start from Nigeria because of our size and the perennial problem of our healthcare system. What AfricanMed is trying to do is to build a bridge between Nigeria and China especially to help bring the best of medical services through equipment, training, academic communication and after sales services to Nigeria and Africa in general at a very affordable price.

“So we are cooperating with over 50 for now but we are looking at 500 of top brand companies in the healthcare to help bring their products here and also to help them see what market there is in Nigeria and Africa,” Chukwuma-Ijei said.“Chukwuma-Ijei, however, appealed to the government and the private sector to partner with them, with a view to reducing the cost of Medicare and making the healthcare accessible to all.

On her part, Representative of one of the Chinese top brands, Deputy Manager of David, Mrs Rachel Shen who said she was glad to be in Nigeria, said: “We are the top manufacturers in infant incubators.

We are specialized in the paediatric field. We are going to do our best to support Nigerian healthcare system,” Shen said.“