Host community moves to end herdsmen grazing in Plateau varsity

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Following the growing insecurity within the Plateau State University, Bokkos, and its environs, leader of the Butura, the host community of the institution, Saf Butura, Dr. John Makwal, has assured the management of the institution that the traditional council and leaders of Fulani people in the area are working on a peace pact to end the incessant clashes between Fulani herdsmen and native farmers.

As one of the steps, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Yohana Izam who led other Management staff to condole with Dr. Makwal over the demise of his daughter mentioned the growing concern and got the assurance that efforts were being made to ensure the safety of members of the University community.

The Saf Butura told the VC that in the past, the herdsmen used to graze within the University but this had stopped because of the on-going discussions between the Traditional Council and the leaders of the herdsmen on the need to co-exist peacefully with one another by avoiding actions that could result in conflicts.

According to him, “As you have said earlier that in addition to the Plateau State indigenes, there are other students from other states that are studying in the University and we must do everything possible to safeguard their lives and the University by providing a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning to thrive.

”The problems being encountered with the host community will soon be a thing of the past as the Traditional Council will intervene in the matter with the view to finding lasting solution to the problem.”