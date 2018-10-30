Horror in Delta police station as activist slaps DPO, tears uniform, breaks DCO’s head

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- THE story appears unbelievable, but on inquiry, police officers at the “C” Division, Police Station, Asaba, Delta State, Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Delta State Command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka and Commissioner of Police, Mr. Muhammad Mustafa, confirmed that it actually happened.

A supposed human rights activist wearing lawyer’s robe stormed the “C” Division ostensibly to ask for the release of two suspected cultists held by the police over a case of murder.

He met the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Aniete Uyo, and while introducing himself, the DPO had some reservations and asked some pertinent questions on his identity, which infuriated him.

What happened next, for supposedly having the audacity to cross-examine him, the activist dealt the DPO a blow, tore his uniform and went on a vandalization spree of his office.

The Divisional Crime Officer, DCO and other policemen, who were taken aback by the action of the activist, were still trying to fathom how a civilian would assault their boss when hooligans invaded the station.

In the ensuing melee, the DCO himself was wounded on the head and subsequently rushed to the hospital, where doctors had to stitch his head.

The activist tried to escape, but bewildered policemen chased and managed to seize him and three others, while others escaped.

As mind-boggling as the story is, Commissioner of Police, Mustafa, said: “The supposed activist and three other persons, who carried out the attack on the policemen have been arrested. We are going to arraign them in court for the incident; you cannot invade a police station and fight our officers in that way.”

Sources hinted that some persons had intervened, pleading with the Commissioner to drop the matter.