Hoodlums may use Shiites, invade Abuja with violence – Resident

Some Abuja residents have warned that hoodlums may infiltrate members of the Islamic Movement Of Nigeria, IMN also known as Shiite to invade Abuja durning the week with violence.

The residents, under the auspices of the Abuja Peace and Development Initiative have alerted the Nigeria Police Force and the Directorate of State Services (DSS) of the evil act.

The President of the Initiative, Reverend Aaron Audu, in a statement issued today in abuja said the last batch of fighters to launch the attack might be on the way into the city.

He said they are part of the caravan stopped at the military check point in Zuba for being in possession of dangerous weapons.

Audu said their response of attacking the military men at the checkpoint instead of making a case for why they should be allowed to pass confirms that they are an invading force and not pilgrims on a trek.

“They must be reminded that Abuja, being a secular cosmopolitan city, has no room for the kind of hardship they inflicted on the resident of Zaria, where they take over roads on regularly bases on the pretext of holding religious treks.

“Much as the constitution guarantees religious freedom, the practice in Abuja has been for the individual to exercise same within the confines of reason and respect for other residents of the city. This is a fact that IMN members must continually avail themselves of” he said.

He therefore urge the security agencies to investigate the claim to invade Abuja with dangerous weapons as part of a wider plan to provoke a breakdown of public peace and harmony.

“The security agencies must also take steps to alert citizens to the threat posed by IMN members that are invading Abuja since part of their plan that has been exposed is the strategy of blending in with the residents of the city to evade detection and arrest.

” A further imperative for security agencies and citizens to be on alert is because IMN plans a multi-locations protests to renew demand for their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who is standing trial before a court in Kaduna state. Using the demand for El-Zakzaky’s release is therefore a ruse since they should have taken their trek, procession or protests to Kaduna state where their leader is being tried and not to disturb the peace of Abuja.

“We commend the military for the response that stopped the IMN members from moving into Abuja through Zuba as there would have been grave consequences had they succeeded in gaining access. Additional steps must however be taken to ensure its members are not able to attack Abuja as they have planned.

“The Abuja Peace and Development Initiative warns that it will work with residents to hold peaceful rallies against violence within the Federal Capital Territory especially considering the impact that violence would have on the city ahead of the 2019 General Elections. We urge residents of the FCT to participate freely in the protest once the details are out.

” We give kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari under whose leadership the military has been proactive in ensuring that terrorists have no space to operate in Abuja while maintaining a peaceful Abuja for the benefit of us all.

“We warn anyone acting under foreign sponsorship in the name of Shiites, Shia, IMN or any other brand to desist from that immediately as Nigerians fully know the sponsors of these growing acts of terrorism and will not condone them”he sai