Hoodlums invade Delta police station, assault DPO, DCO

Emma Amaize

ASABA- SUSPECTED hooligans, weekend, invaded the “C” Divisional Police Station, in Asaba, Delta State, attacked the Divisional Police Offcer, DPO, and Divisional Crime Officer, DPO, over the detention two suspected cultists arrested for murder.

Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Mr. Muhammadu Mustafa, who confirmed the invasion of the police station, Monday, to Vanguard, said a supposed human rights activists and three other persons have been arrested in connection with the attack.

He said: “We are going to arraign them in court for the incident; you cannot invade a police station and fight our officers in that way.”

Vanguard learned that the DPO was dealt a blow by leader of the group, while the DCO, who was wounded on the head was taken to the hospital for treatment. They also vandalized the office of the DPO.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, who also spoke to our reporter, said: “The leader of a group mobilized persons to the “C” division to confront the DPO and the policemen in the station over detention of some persons.”

His words: “Two persons were detained over the death of a cult member in the hands of other cult members. Probably, they came for the release of the detained persons, but that is not the right way to go about the release of murder suspects, to confront the DPO of a station.”

He said: “The Commissioner has ordered that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, some of the hoodlums have been arrested, they are four, including the man that led them.”