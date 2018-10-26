Hoodlums cart away relief items in Delta IDP camp

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – RELIEF items donated to the Otu-Jeremi Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camp in Ughelli South council area of Delta State have been carted away by hoodlums owing to poor security of the camp.

The disclosure was made by IDPs and officials at the camp during the presentation of relief items to the IDPs by the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company NPDC, ND Western Joint Ventures, operators of OML 34 Asset Management Team who donated relief materials and provided free medical treatment to the Items donated to them include; bags of rice, beans, garri, tubers of yam, toiletries and sleeping materials.

Commandant of the camp, Mrs. Mercy Mrabure, and some leaders of the community, expressed displeasure at the level of security at the camp and appealed to the security agencies in the area to try and beef up the security.

Speaking at the event, Manager, Government/Community Relations, and Security of the company, Mr. Sheidu Aiguedo said, “We came to render assistance because we know the flood has prevented you from going to your farms.”

Aiguedo who was represented the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Chief Edirin Abamwa said, “We recognized that we are all human beings and as the Asset Management Team of the NPDC, ND Western are aware that various people came to take refuge here and in the spirit of humanity, we needed to extend gesture and sympathized with them and to show them that they are not alone in this problem.

“As part of our corporate social responsibility, we identify with the Delta and Rivers state governments, and have come up to extend our gesture to this people. Even though they are not home we make sure we provide the necessary support they required.

Applauding the companies for their efforts, Mrs. Mrabure in company of the chairman of Ughelli South council area, Dr. Richard Kofi expressed gratitude to the companies, noting the council would give them a level playing ground to operate.

She said: “I would like to thank you for coming to our rescue but I would still like to use this opportunity to draw the attention of the security agents particularly the police to the porous state of security in the camp which is unprotected from outsiders.”