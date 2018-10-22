NAF personnel fabricate aircraft parts

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday in Lagos unveiled some fabricated items developed by its personnel for support and maintenance of aircraft and armaments.

Newsmen report that the fabrications were products of research works of NAF Mobility Command competition, tagged: `Intra-Command Research and Development 2018’.

Some of the fabrications displayed included construction of RAMP Support, Propeller Stick and Fabrication of Bellow for Control Column Base, Web- Based Integrated Signal Message Management System.

Other projects displayed were Design and Construction of a Universal DC Power Tester, Movable Observation Post and Timaties Production using Hydroponics Purposes.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, said the competition was aimed at providing solutions to NAF’s technical challenges.

The Chief of Air Staff was represented by the Chief of Standard and Evaluation, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) John Baba.

“This year’s competition is a testimony of your zeal and determination towards providing solutions to Nigerian Air Force technical challenges.

“In recent times, acquisition of equipment, platforms, armament and aircraft spares from foreign vendors, has been hampered by political and export restrictions often imposed by vendor nations.

Floods: NAF Extends Medical Outreach Support to Bayelsa State

“It is with this in mind that I have made it a priority to support Research and Development efforts that would lead us to self-sufficiency in aircraft, armament and communications systems, among others,” Abubakar said.

He noted that most of the projects presented were directed towards one technical challenge or the other.

He said that apart from the assessment, the competition was also aimed at exchanging of ideas and giving feedback for improvement of projects.

He urged the personnel to take the competition seriously while translating the research projects into operational realities.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, AVM Napoleon Bali, said that the competition would help to further look inward on NAF’s indigenous technologies.

“To enhance our operational effectiveness, we must look inward to our indigenous technologies.

“This is even more apt as the service looks forward to becoming self-reliant in training of its personnel and maintenance of its platforms.”

Newsmen report that the units that participated in the competition were 301 Heavy Airlift Group (HAG), 303 Medium Airlift Group (MAG), 305 Special Mobility Group (SMG).

Others were 307 Executive Airlift Group(EAG), 341 Communication Group and 351 Base Service Group.

Newsmen also report that at the end of the NAF Mobility Command competition, 301 HAG emerged the overall winner, 307 EAG was second while 341 Communication Group, came third.

NAN