HERDSMEN: Afenifere rejects Tinubu’s Miyetti Allah’s choice

By Dapo Akinrefon & Daud Olatunji

LAGOS—THE pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, disagreed with former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu that the herdsmen terror being witnessed across the country is a fallout of water scarcity.

Tinubu, who spoke at The Nation/TVC seminar in Abuja, was reported to have said: “Unoccupied, isolated land can quickly be turned into grazing areas in the affected in the affected states.”

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Odumakin entitled: ‘We reject Tinubu’s Miyetti Allah’s choice’, Afenifere said: “Since most of the states in the country are being affected, it is sad that Tinubu is adumbrating the Miyetti Allah position to convert the entire country into one huge cattle colony.

“We totally reject this position as it is very backward in modern time and contrary to the consensus of all peace -loving Nigerians that what we need to solve the herdsmen siege on farmers is to have ranches.

“Senator Tinubu is very enlightened. We admonish him that he is free to play his politics the way it suits him but he should thread softly in playing games with the lives of our people by making outlandish propositions on issues on which positions have been settled.

“We stand on the position of the 2014 National Conference position that the country should embrace ranching as a way out of the herdsmen crisis.

“Let those in position to take decision know this clearly: Tinubu can give his residence in Bourdillon for cattle colony but our people will not accept their land being converted into cattle grazing routes.”

To announce preferred presidential candidate soon

Meanwhile, Afenifere has promised to unveil its preferred presidential candidate from among the different candidates seeking to rule the nation in 2019.

Odumakin disclosed this after Afenifere leaders held a closed-door meeting with the former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, in Abeokuta.

The meeting lasted for more than two hours.

He said: “Some few months ago, former President Obasanjo came to Lagos to visit Pa Ayo Adebanjo and we discussed some issues and today we are here to as well visit him and appreciate his visit to Lagos the other time.

“The 2019 election is going to be interesting, the most important thing for us is restructuring and clearly, you should know that Afenifere will always support a candidate that is ready to restructure the country because without restructuring we are going nowhere. We are going to make a pronouncement very soon. The pendulum is swinging and we know where it will swing.”