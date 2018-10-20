Heineken unveiled as headline sponsor for 4th edition of Lagos Fashion Week

By Ayo Onikoyi

Heineken has been announced as headline sponsor for the 2018 edition of the Lagos Fashion Week. The announcement was made at a press cocktail held on October 11, 2018, in Lagos.

According to Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Obabiyi Fagade, who represented Emmanuel Oriakhi, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc at the press cocktail ahead of this year’s Heineken Lagos Fashion Week,

“Heineken is the most international premium beer in the world, with its presence in 192 countries around the world. This inter-nationality is reflected in all we do, from sponsoring the most prestigious club football competition in the world – The UEFA Champions League, to Formula 1, music, rugby and of course here in Nigeria, fashion.”

“For 3 years now, Heineken has thrown its weight behind the Lagos Fashion Week as title sponsor. This is because as a brand, Heineken is keenly interested in the development of the Nigerian Fashion Industry – first because the brand embraces and celebrates the world’s diversity and second because the fashion industry is a typical example of an industry that constantly innovates in order to rise to the changing consumer demands.”

According to Obabiyi, following this year’s theme of ‘AFRICA: Shaping Fashion’s Future’, Heineken hopes to inspire African fashion excellence by supporting a new generation of trendsetters and give the needed spotlight to the key players shaping the future of the industry. The 4-day Fashion a platform that drives the Nigerian fashion industry by bringing together makers, buyers and the media to view and experience the best collection from designers in the fashion capital of Africa — Lagos, Nigeria.

As part of this year’s Lagos Fashion Week activities, Heineken is providing unique entertainment experiences for attendees, including remarkable performances by a classical pianist, a ballerina and more, to entertain guests.

The Heineken Lagos Fashion Week, regarded as the most prestigious fashion event in this part of the world, was founded by Style House Files. The platform provides initiatives that support, strengthen and develop the fashion industry. The event features Runway Shows, Fashion Business Series, Fashion Focus Talks, and the highlight of the week; Heineken Live Your Music (HLYM) after party.