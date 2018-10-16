Hausa Christians appeal for Leah Sharibu’s release

By Sam Eyoboka

ANOTHER group of Northern Christians, under the aegis of Hausa Christians Foundation, HACFO, has condemned the continued incarceration of a lone teen Christian hostage, Leah Sharibu, urging President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure her release before the ultimatum given by her captors expires.

In a communique issued after National Conference of Hausa Christian Youths in Kaduna, the group also frowned on the continuous indiscriminate killings of Nigerians in Benue, Jos, Southern Kaduna, Zamfara State and other places by herdsmen.

The communique, signed by Committee Secretary, Rahila Dauda, read: “We urge the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, do everything possible within its powers to ensure that the killings stop and the perpetrators are brought to book.”

The group appealed to President Buhari to ensure that Leah Sharibu, who had been in the captivity of Boko Haram for her refusal to denounce her faith in Christ, was rescued and reunited with her family.

It pointed out that “Leah Sharibu is not just a Christian, but a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We, therefore, plead with the Federal Government to do everything within its power to ensure her release before the ultimatum given by her captors expires.”

The group frowned on the kidnapping and Islamisation of young Christian girls by some Muslims who usually enjoy the backing of the governments of Northern states of Nigeria.