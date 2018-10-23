Gunshots as Edo Assembly removes deputy speaker, suspends two members

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN—THERE were gunshots at the premises of Edo State House of Assembly yesterday as the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Victor Edoror was impeached and a former speaker, Dr. Justin Okonobo representing Igueben Constituency was elected as the new Deputy Speaker.

The House also slammed a three-month suspension on the former Deputy Speaker and two other members, Mr. Gani Audu, who represents Etsako West Constituency I and Mr. Folly Ogedengbe of Owan East Constituency for alleged unruly behaviour.

Vanguard gathered that the decision of the members may be connected to the outcome of the recent primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) where some of them lost either their re-election bids or quests to seek higher elective offices.

Before now, there had been plans by some APC chieftains to impeach Adjoto to balance the power-sharing configuration in the state.

It was aimed at allowing a lawmaker from Edo Central Senatorial District to emerge as Speaker.

A chieftain of the party told Vanguard that the development was a “minor house cleaning,’’ adding that, “agents of instability are the victims.’’

The motion to impeach Edoror was moved by the Chief Whip, Mr. Osaigbovo Iyoha shortly after opening prayers and the motion was supported by Mr. Emmanuel Agbaje.

It was learned that 16 lawmakers signed the impeachment notice over allegations of corruption, misappropriation of funds and engaging in acts capable of destabilising the House.

However, suspected thugs believed to be sympathetic with the impeached Deputy Speaker invaded the House with sticks and dangerous weapons.

Shots were fired by policemen and some thugs to disperse a crowd that had gathered.

Addressing newsmen, Adjoto thanked his supporters for defending democracy and promised to be loyal to the APC.

He said the will of the people would continue to prevail over the will of an individual.