Gunmen kill soldier, abduct 21-year old girl in Jos

Unidentified gunmen killed one Abdullahi S., a soldier attached to the Operation Safe Haven, a military Tasksforce maintaining peace in Plateau.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau Police Command confirmed the incident to the Newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

Tyopev said one Hafsat Gambo, a 21-year old girl was also abducted in the course of the incident at Corner Soja community of Jos North Local government area of the state.

“Yesterday, at about 9.p.m, one Alhaji Idris Gambo of Corner Soja community of Jos North reported at our Laranto Division that at about 7.p.m, some unknown gunmen went to his house in a Golf vehicle and forcefully took his daughter Hafsat Gambo, 21, to an unknown destination.

“Our men immediately mobilised to the scene of crime. On arrival, we discovered that in the bid to escape, the gunmen shot and fatally injured Lance Cpl. Abdullahi S, a soldier attached to the military taskforce

“We immediately rushed him to Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, but was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty,” he said.

The PPRO said that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

He said investigation to unravel those behind the crime was ongoing.

Tyopev called on members of the public with useful information on the crime to make it available to the police.