Gumel hails NOC Patrons ahead of investiture tomorrow

PRESIDENT of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, Engr Habu Gumel has described tomorrow’s investiture of new patrons as a sure way of bringing light into Nigerian sports.

Tomorrow at the Elegushi’s Palace in Ikate, off Lekki-Epe Expressway, the Executive and Board of the NOC will unveil new Patrons for the Olympic body.

Those to be honoured include the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Alliance, APC and one-time Governor of Lagos State Senator Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, His Royal Majesty, Oba S. A. Elegushi, former Governor of Delta State Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, Chief (Mrs) Kofoworola Adejoke Nwokedi and Sir Marc Wabara.

‘’These are heavyweights who have accepted to be Patrons of the NOC. They, no doubt, are going to bring their wealth of experience to support Nigerian sports.

We’re concerned about the welfare of the Nigerian athletes who toil day and night to bring glory unto our fatherland. We want the best for them. And for you to achieve that, you must have support, moral and financial to equip them to go higher’’, Gumel who is also an Executive member of International Olympic Committee, IOC, said lauding those to be honoured tomorrow.