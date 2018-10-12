Group opposes Ihonvbere’s emergence as House of Reps candidate

By Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY— BARELY 48 hours after Professor Julius Ihonvbere emerged the House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)for the Owan Federal Constituency of Edo State, a group George Ohioma Solidarity Group (GOSG) has querried the choice of Ihonvbere as the candidate of the party as they alleged that there was no primary election in the area.

Ihonvbere scored 32,923 votes to defeat George Ohioma who scored 305 in the election which result was on Sunday announced by the chairman of the Committee that conducted the election, Hajia Farida Suleman Odangi.

Arising from an emergency meeting in the area, members of the GOSG alleged that Ohioma was being unjustly denied the ticket alleging that there was no election in the area.

In its communiqué signed by its coordinator, Comrade Michael Osumah and Secretary, Mr. Blessing Ogbeta and made available to journalists in Benin City yesterday, they described the emergence of Ihonvbere “as a show of shame if our party could allow such illegality to thrive in a democratic system where we have preached change to Nigerians. We are calling on the leadership of the party to allow due process reign as this illegality is a threat to the continuous existence of APC in Owan Federal Constituency.”

The group, however, called on the people of the constituency to remain calm “and steadfast as the leadership of the party will clearly look into the issue and ensure that Barr. George Ohioma emerges as the flagbearer of the party and anything contrary will mar APC chances at the general election in 2019.”