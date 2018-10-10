Group demands disqualification of Duke’s as SDP Presidential flag bearer

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Fresh crisis is threatening the electoral fortunes of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, following demand by the G-19 for the disqualification of the party’s candidate, Mr. Donald Duke from participating in the race on the platform of the party.

The group in a press conference yesterday said by settling for the former Cross River state governor, the party was going against it’s earlier position that the office of the President be zoned to the North.

It therefore called for the declaration of Professor Jerry Gana, who came second on the log behind Mr. Duke, as the validly elected candidate of the party for the 2019 elections.