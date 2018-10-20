Group canvasses re-election of Senator Faseyi

A group of youths in Ekiti North, Ekiti Youth Forum (EYF), has canvassed the re-election of Senator Duro Faseyi in the 2019 general elections.

The group spoke in Ado-Ekiti in a statement by the Coordinator, Prince Sunday Adelabu. He advised the people of Ekiti North to stay true and faithful to the candidature of Faseyi in the 2019 election. Adelabu said: “ Senator Duro Faseyi is a tested and trusted legislator who has been offering quality representation to our people. He has been very consistent in sponsoring bills and motions that have improved the lots of our people in Ekiti North senatorial district “.

He advised the electorate in Ekiti North, particularly youths, not to yield to bandwagon effect on the polls. He further said : Senator Faseyi has been serving us diligently since his days as a member the House of Representatives and he has even done much more since he got elected into the upper legislative chamber”.