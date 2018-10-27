Govs Bagudu, Lalong assure corps members of adequate security, welfare.

Dagingari (Kebbi State) Governors Abubakar Bagudu and Simon Lalong of Kebbi and Plateau respectively have assured corps members deployed to both states for the one year mandatory national service of adequate security and welfare during their stay.

Both governors gave the assurance at the swearing in ceremony of the NYSC Batch C Stream 1 corps members posted to the states.

Kebbi state governor who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Samaila Yombe at the Orientation Camp in Dakingari, Suru Local Government Area on Thursday said: “Kebbi State has been known for Peace, your safety here is well assured, already, various security agencies in the state have been directed to double their efforts towards giving maximum security to corps members. The state government on its part will continue to do every thing possible to see to your general welfare and wellbeing.”

Bagudu said the NYSC had contributed immensely to the development of the state in the areas of education, health, environmental sanitation and other key sectors of the economy.

He advised the corps members to distance themselves from unhealthy practices such as bigotry, cultism, corruption, violence and other social vices.

“The orientation programme is specially designed to instill in you the right attitude and arm you with the leadership qualities required in our future leaders.

“With this in mind, you should distance yourself from unhealthy practices such as bigotry, cultism, corruption, violence and other social vices,” Bagudu said.

The governor also urged them to respect the social and cultural beliefs of the community they are posted to serve.

Earlier, the state Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Barde Usman, said that 2,350 corps members had registered for the three weeks orientation.

Usman said that the corps members would undergo orientation on skills acquisition and entrepreneurship during the programme.

He added that the aim was to make the corps members self reliant and employers of labour rather than job seekers at the end of the service year, as the county is facing daunting challenges especially in the areas of unemployment and security.