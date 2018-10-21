Gov. Okowa mourns as Delta CJ loses wife

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, has expressed his deep condolences to the family of the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshall Umukoro over the death of his wife, Mrs Lizzy Umukoro.

In a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, Okowa described Helen Umukoro’s demise as a great loss not only to the family but the state in general, given her invaluable contributions to the cause of humanity.

He noted that the deceased was a dedicated and dignified woman whose support and contribution to the family had in no small way impacted positively in the husband’s illustrious career in the judiciary.

Governor Okowa paid glowing tribute to Mrs Umukoro for being a good mother and urged the family to take solace in the fact that the late matriarch made enormous contribution to the successes achieved by her husband culminating in his emergence as the Chief Judge of Delta State.

DELSU: Planned relocation of engineering faculty will cause crisis, disharmony, confusion, Senator Manager warns

“The late Mrs Lizzy Umukoro was a quintessential mother, devout Christian who devoted her lifetime to the service of God and humanity”.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with His Lordship, the Chief Judge of Delta State Justice Marshall Umukoro over the painful loss of his beloved wife, Mrs Lizzy Umukoro”.

He called on the bereaved family to uphold the cherished ideals of community service, kindness and generosity which the late Mrs Umukoro exhibited during her time on earth.

He prayed the Almighty God to grant repose to her soul, and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, the entire Delta State judiciary on the irreparable loss of this selfless and patriotic woman ,” he said.

The Governor prayed to God to grant her eternal rest.

NAN