Gov Emmanuel commends Army over restored peace in Etim/ Ekpo, Ukanafun communities

BY Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has commended the Nigerian Army for its effort towards restoring normalcy in Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun local government areas that were invaded by militants and violent cult groups ,expressing the belief that such efforts would have sent signals to criminals in all parts of the state.

Emmanuel who made the commendation on Tuesday when the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Jamil Sarham, paid him a courtesy call at the Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Uyo, promised to continue to support them and other security agencies to discharge their duties and sustain the achieved peace and harmony in the state.

He stressed, “I’m happy that through the support of the entire Military and Joint Task Force (JTF), we have been able to sanitise and restore normalcy in those local government areas. You cannot measure peace by any material investment. Whatever I do in terms of security, I see it as investment.

“For you to enjoy peace, you must invest something. So whatsoever we spend in security is an investment. There is no amount of money that we cannot spend in order to achieve peace in the state because without peace, we cannot have any meaningful investment or development.

” So, when they start writing negative reports, they can also once in a while, stop to look at the character and integrity of the people who are in this government”

Speaking further, the governor faulted report by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) alleging that the state government draws cash from a security vote account, adding that government spends a lot of money to secure the pipelines in the Niger Delta region for the entire country to enjoy full production of crude oil.

He explained that many governors did not come to loot public funds but to serve with sincerity and with all amount of intent and purpose.

“I raised the issue during a National Economic Council meeting that states in the Niger Delta region will stop at nothing to spend for us to have peace, because if we don’t secure the Niger Delta, the whole country will be in trouble. Where Niger Delta goes that is where the entire nation goes.

“So, when they are trying to paint people black using political coverage, they should know what to say and when to draw a line, because if we all hands up, I don’t think the federal government would be able to cater for the entire security agencies”, he noted.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Jamil Sarham earlier in his remark announced that they would soon be conducting “Operation Crocodile Smile” in the state aimed at enhancing the peace and harmony.

Sarham who noted that the essence of the visit was to register his presence in Akwa Ibom State commended governor Emmanuel for the peace enjoyed in the state, stressing that “without peace, socio-economic development cannot thrive in any society”