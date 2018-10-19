GOtv Boxing Night 16: Masebinu eyes WABU title

New national light heavyweight boxer, Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu, has declared his desire to claim the West African Boxing Union (WABU) title in the division. The Ekiti-born boxer became the national champion on Sunday at GOtv Boxing Night 16, following his victory, by knockout, over Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi at the Sir Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Masebinu, who avenged his previous defeat to the same opponent, said he is proud of his achievement so far, but he already has his eyes on the sub-regional title.

“The next step is the WABU title. I’m sure of winning. I was sure I’d defeat Towolawi and through determination, I did. The same applies to the WABU title. I will continue to train hard and remain focused, ready and able to take on anybody once the opportunity presents itself,” he said.

Masebinu dominated the fight against Towolawi, restricting his opponent to harmless jabs while stinging him at every opportunity. From the third round, Towolawi started looking dazed, but stayed on till the end of the fifth round. But when the bell for the sixth round was rung, the boxer indicated his unwillingness to continue taking punishment.