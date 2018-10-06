GOtv Boxing Night 16: Joe Boy’ vows to suffer his Ghanaian opponent

Reigning African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, Oto “Joe Boy” Joseph of Nigeria, has vowed to mess up the face of his Ghanaian challenger, Anama Dotse, when they clash in the international lightweight challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 16 on 14 October at the Indoor Sports Hall of the of the Teslim Balogun, Lagos.

The bout is one of the two international contests on the bill. Speaking in Lagos on Friday, the hard-hitting ABU champion said he is in good shape for the fight and he is ready to make his opponent suffer.

“I am in the best shape possible. This is a bad omen for Dotse, who should know that Nigeria is superior to Ghana in every way. I will prove that superiority by messing up his face. His face remains smooth because he has been meeting soft opponents. That will end at GOtv Boxing Night,” bragged Joe Boy.

GOtv Boxing Night 16 will feature nine bouts across different weight divisions, the highest number since the show began in November 2014.

The headline fight is the West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight title clash between Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu of Nigeria and Ghana’s Benjamin Lamptey. Also scheduled is the national light heavyweight title bout between Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi and Adewale “Masevex” Masebinu. In the featherweight class, Waidi “Skoro” Usman will have a rematch with Chibuzor “T Boy” Obi.