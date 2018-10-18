Global index ranking: Nigeria dropped three points, not gained – Reno

Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has claimed that, contrary to news reports of Nigeria improving on the Global Competitive Index Ranking, that the country dropped three points on its improvement index.

Pastor Omokri who claimed he checked the ranking himself said Nigeria did not improve as claimed in a report revealed to newsmen today in Abuja by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

According to the report, Nigeria has moved 10 places upward from its 2017/2018 ranking of 125 out of 137 countries. The report said that Nigeria’s ranking improved in four of 12 ranking pillars, namely infrastructure, health, business dynamism and innovation capabilities.

“The current global competiveness index ranking template has the following 12 as pillars for assessment. They are institutions, ICT adoption, macro-economic environment, skill and product market.

Others are labour market, financial system, market size, business dynamism and innovation capability.

The report added that the country would require improvement in the areas of institutions, ICT adoption, macro-economic environment, skill, market size among others.

The global competitiveness index provides a compass for policy makers and other stakeholders to help shape economic strategies and monitor progress.

However, in a tweet, Pastor Omokri said the report by the service is fake. According to him, “You may have seen the sponsored report by @MBuhari’s government claiming that Nigeria improved by 10 points in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Index. This is a big lie. Nigeria actually retrogressed by 3 points. Never believe anything they tell you! #RenosDarts.”

You may have seen the sponsored report by @MBuhari’s government claiming that Nigeria improved by 10 points in the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Index. This is a big lie. Nigeria actually retrogressed by 3 points. Never believe anything they tell you! #RenosDarts pic.twitter.com/vsLiJwydiL — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) 18 October 2018