Glo partners firm on empowerment of Girl Child

By Moses Nosike

Globacom, has collaborated with foremost specialized ICT magazine, eBusiness Life, to commemorate this year’s edition of the International Day of the Girl Child. Globacom threw its weight behind the magazine to hold an interactive capacity-building session for pupils of select secondary schools in Lagos.

This, according to a statement from Globacom, is consistent with the company’s commitment to promoting women empowerment and capacity building, especially in the area of ICT. It said, this is aimed at equipping the womenfolk with the awareness, skills and knowledge required for them to be active players in the fast evolving digital economy.

Speaking at the occasion, an educationist and former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Adebisi Sosan, commended the company for supporting the initiative, which was held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos on Thursday.

Princess Sosan described Globacom as a corporate citizen worthy of emulation for choosing to contribute to global effort to promote the welfare of the girl child.

She said: “I give kudos to Glo for supporting this noble objective. Girls are the moulders of society, the homemakers, the ones that make the world great, the ones that promote peace and stability in the world. I am delighted the United Nations set aside October 11 every year as the International Day of the Girl Child to help draw attention to the plight of girls.

I am happy that through the support of organizations like Globacom we are able to join the rest of the world to mark this day”.