Glo is a strategic partner on Ofala Festival — Obi of Onitsha

onitsha—The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe has eulogised national telecommunication company, Globacom for its immense contributions to the success of the annual Ofala festival, describing the company as a strategic partner.

The Obi, who spoke on Saturday at the Ime Obi, Onitsha during the 2018 edition of Ofala festival which was attended by important dignitaries including Chief Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State commended the telecommunication company for sponsoring the festival for eight consecutive years, adding that Globacom has succeeded in helping to entrench the values of the festival.

He added that the festival has been elevated to international tourist destination courtesy of Globacom’s consistent sponsorship.

The Igwe who ascended the throne in 2000 thanked God and the people of Onitsha for their cooperation and total support on the occasion of the 17th Ofala celebration under his reign.

Igwe Achebe stated that “It is now left for me to express gratitude to all who have contributed to the success of yet another Ofala Onitsha festival. Sincere thanks to our strategic partners, Globacom Nigeria Limited, who have been with us for eight consecutive years”,

Earlier, at the commencement of the festival, the sponsor, Globacom pledged to make “Ofala the biggest festival ever in Black Africa.” adding that for the 2018 edition of the event, “participants and tourists who will be part of the celebrations stand the chance of winning several fantastic prizes at the Globacom pavilion within the Ime Obi”.

Globacom has added colour and grandeur to the Ofala festival celebrations since the commencement of the sponsorship in 2011. The company recently signed an agreement to extend the sponsorship to 2019.

The 2018 edition of the Ofala festival was rounded off on Monday, October 8 with a Royal Banquet in honour of Igwe Achebe at the Dolly Hills Hotel, Onitsha.