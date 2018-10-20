Gladstone outreach holds crusade in Warri

The Gladstone World Gospel Outreach International is to hold a campaign crusade at Okumagba Estate Roundabout in Okumagba Estate area, Warri on 27th Saturday, October 2018

Reverend Gladstone Jack Ovie,said that the campaign crusade is in conjunction with the Delta State government and disclosed that he met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja where he discussed the plights of Niger Deltans and issues concerning Christians in Nigeria.

He stated that God has revealed to him who will become the President of Nigeria in 2019 and that he make the divine revelation known during the crusade.

He also said that he was just back from evangelical trips abroad and that he was billed to travel to Kenya on invitation of a co-clergyman, Reverend James Vanny, “ But God warned me not to travel out until the campaign crusade is held “

Meanwhile, in a telephone media chat with the secretary of Gladstone World Gospel Outreach, Mrs Grace Adekunle, stated anybody that attends the crusade will never remain same again. ‘For the person will be positively transformed with the favour and blessings of God’.