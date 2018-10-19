Give your best to the people, Okowa urges political appointees

… Swears-In New Commissioners, Others

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has charged political appointees to always give their best in rendering services to Deltans.

The governor gave the charge on Friday in Asaba at the swearing-in ceremony of two new members of the State Executive Council: Hon. Freeman O. Fregene and Mr. Julius Takeme, three members of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission – DESOPADEC: Hon. Ejaife Odebala, Hon. Mofe Pira, Hon. Talib Tebite and Dr. Samuel Ochonogor Ossai as Executive Director, and the inauguration of Mr. Kelly Oghenekevwe as member of Delta State Internal Revenue Board.

According to Governor Okowa, “I expect that those appointed to serve in various capacities, should give their best to the entire State; in your various portfolios, we expect you to serve with integrity, devotion, commitment and accountability.”

“It is our expectations that you will provide fresh ideas and new drive to support the government in consolidating our programmes and projects, while moving the politics of Delta State to a higher level of humility, justice and harmony as you serve our people,” he said, adding, “I want to remind the new appointees that your assignment will be especially challenging, as we seek to accomplish most of our projects and other commitments under a disciplined financial regime and urgency, especially as the seasons of expectations of our citizens, active politics and attendant elections begin to accelerate.”

He used the occasion to also, call on all Deltans to actively participate in politics, stating that Deltans should be conscious and at all times, stand for transparent, free and fair elections, where every vote counts.

While congratulating the appointees, Governor Okowa urged them to inject fresh and productive ideas into the Ministries, Commission or Board they find themselves, stating, “I urge all those sworn-in or inaugurated today to bring with them the desirable winning attitude, ingenuity and deep insight in the handling of your various assignments; these are the only ways you can assist this administration leave a desired legacy of service in Delta State, while also endearing yourselves to our people.”

“We are approaching the twilight of our first term in office; we have before us, many urgent challenges arising from the committed pursuit of our projects and programmes, including the inevitable pressures of politics as we are getting deep into the electioneering season; but, we need not be derailed in our commitment to our economic agenda,” he admonished.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Hon. Ejaife Odebala thanked Governor Okowa for the appointment, expressing delight that they have been chosen to be part of the team that was working to positively change the lives of Deltans.

He assured the governor and all entire Deltans that they will discharge their duties meritoriously to the benefits of the people.