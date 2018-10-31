GenesysIGNITE Tech convergence: Young Nigerian tech start-ups to get $30.000 seed funding

By Juliet Umeh

To explore the latest technology trends, its role in building national economy, a technology establishment, Genesys Tech hub, said participating Nigerian young entrepreneurs at their upcoming event tagged: ‘GenesysIGNITE 2018’ will get professional insights to realize growth opportunities.

GenesysIGNITE is an annual Tech convergence that seeks to congregate young Entrepreneurs/Startups, Industry Leaders, Visionaries, Innovators, CTOs, CIOs, Engineers, Developers, Designers, and Tech Enthusiasts, with a main objective to explore latest technology trends & its role in building national economy and to proffer professional insights particularly for the participating startups.

The event which holds November in Centenary city, in Enugu state will have the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as a Guest of honour while former Senate President Chief Ken Nnamani will be the chairman.

Co-host of the event, Mr Chukwuemeka Agbata, said the purpose of GenesysIGNITE 2018 is to ensure that technology development is spread evenly across the country.

Agbata said the event will also promote and display the achievements of the country’s young entrepreneurs, with outstanding business solutions, leveraging innovative technologies and digital initiatives.

He said: “GenesysIGNITE will expose participating startups to potential mentors and investors during the event; ultimately seeking to become a catalyst for more innovative solutions.

“Graduates, undergraduates and budding-entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch their start-up ideas to a panel. The top innovative ventures will be granted a seed fund of up to $30, 000 in cash and support,” Agbata added.

He said the Hub is designed to serve as a centre for learning and development in the area of digital design, software engineering and business development.