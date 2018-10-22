Breaking News
Gabriele Gravina ex Serie C boss elected as new Italian FA president

Gabriele Gravina, the former head of Italy’s third division Lega Pro, was elected president of the Italian football federation (FIGC) on Monday, almost a year after the resignation of his predecessor.

The 65-year-old Gravina was the only candidate in the running and earned 97.2 percent of votes in the first round to secure the position.

Gravina, previously one of three candidates in an unsuccessful January election, stood down from his Lega Pro post last week in preparation for his renewed bid to become the FIGC chief.

Carlo Tavecchio resigned from the job last November following the national side’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Italy’s Olympic Committee appointed Roberto Fabbricini as FIGC commissioner in February after an election failed to produce a new president.

