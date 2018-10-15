Fresh trouble looms as Davido threatens legal action over 3rd babymama allegation

By Rotimi Agbana

Nigerian pop music star, David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido has finally reacted to reports that his relationship with Chioma, his Chef girlfriend may have hit the rocks over allegations that he has a third babymama.

The celebrated singer who was obviously furious by the report which has since gone viral on social media, reacted on his Twitter page, threatening to take legal actions against the media platform that carried the disturbing report.

“God punish you. See you in court bitch”, he wrote angrily.

Chioma who seems not to be disturbed by therumour that Davido may be expecting his third child from a third babymama , took to his twitter page to reassure him of her undying love.

“They can never stop us now,assurance fall on me, thirty billion gang, 100% love”, she wrote.

Meanwhile, celebrity Disc Jockey, DJ Cuppy, Femi Otedola’s daughter, had some words of encouragement for the love birds.

“When you’re down to nothing, God is up to something. The faithful see the invisible, believe the incredible and then receive the impossible”, she wrote in the comment section of Davido’s twitter post.

However, it may not be surprising if the love birds are truly having issues over a third babymama because since Davido went public about his relationship with Chioma, there have been series of speculation that the much celebrated romance will not stand the test of time because the pop star has little or no control over his desire for anything under skirts.