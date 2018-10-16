Fresh crises hit APC: Shittu sues party over Oyo gov primaries

NWC sued over appointment of new spokesman

By Emmanuel Aziken, Political Editor

Crises arising from the recent primaries of All Progressives Congress, APC, deepened, yesterday, after Minister of Communications, Mr. Adebayo Shittu, took the party to court over his elimination from governorship primaries in Oyo State.

In another development, the party was also slammed with another court case arising from the decision to appoint Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu as the substantive National Publicity Secretary.

In another dimension, the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led leadership was forced to intervene in the crisis in the North-East zone of the party when it nullified the suspension of the party’s national vice-chairman, North-East, Comrade Mustapha Salihu. The suspension had earlier been carried out by the zonal committee.

Adebayo’s decision to go to court followed the decision of the National Working Committee, NWC, to bar him from contesting Oyo State governorship primaries on the claim that he does not have a National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, discharge or exemption certificate.

The decision followed the traction on the polity over the forged NYSC exemption certificate presented by the erstwhile Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.

Shittu, one of the ministers to have kick-started the second term lobby for President Muhammadu Buhari as far back as 2017, has, however, taken the party to court to protest his elimination from the primary contest.

According to NAN, Shittu in the originating summons argued that it was wrong for APC to disqualify him for not presenting the certificate.

The minister said participation in the NYSC scheme was not a condition precedent to be satisfied before he was appointed a minister.

“I know as a fact that participation in the National Youth Service Corps programme is not one of the requirements to be satisfied under the 1st defendant’s constitution to enable me participate in the primary election for nominating the party flag bearer for the office of governor of Oyo state in the 2019 general election. A copy of the Constitution of the 1st Defendant is hereby attached and marked as ‘Exhibit SHITTU 8’.

“I also know as a fact that under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) it is not a requirement for me to have participated in National Youth Service Corps Scheme to be eligible for participation in the 1st Defendant’s primary election for nomination of its flag bearer in Oyo State for the 2019 general election.

In another court case filed against the party, an aspirant to the office of the National Publicity Secretary in the June 23 National Convention, Abubakar Siddiq Usman, has sued the NWC of the party over its decision to endorse Issa-Onilu as the new spokesperson of the party.

In the case filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Usman is praying the court to declare him as National Publicity Secretary of the party having come second, after Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi in the contest.

Abdullahi had recently defected to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leaving his deputy, Yekini Nabena, to step in as acting spokesperson.

Joined in the case as defendants are Mr. Onilu and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

Meanwhile, the NWC, yesterday, nullified the suspension of one of its members, Comrade Mustapha Salihu, by North East zonal executive of the party.

New party spokesman, Mallam Issa-Onilu, in a statement declared that the zonal chapter does not possess the powers to suspend Mr. Salihu who is the National Vice Chairman for the zone.

“Our attention has been drawn to the purported suspension of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Vice Chairman, North-East, Comrade Mustapha Salihu by the ‘North East Zonal Office.

“We state categorically that the purported suspension is a nullity as the ‘North East Zonal Office’ does not have such powers to suspend a National Officer. According to the party’s constitution, such powers reside with the National Executive Committee NEC.

“Whatever issues there might be, the party structure and constitution provide ample avenues for redress and dispute resolution.”

“If the ‘North East Zonal Office’ is unable to achieve a resolution, the National Working Committee NWC can and will wade in the matter to achieve amicable settlement,” the national leadership stated.

The zonal executive had last week announced the suspension of Mr. Salihu.

The resolution was signed by the Zonal Secretary, Abubakar Sadiq Anita, Youth leader Kasimu Bello Maigari, Ex- officio Mamman Isah, Women leader Amina Manga and Organizing Secretary Shaibu Abdul Rahman Adam.

They said his offence bordered on his failure to summon meetings as and when due, contrary to Article 25(D)(1). They also alleged fraudulent handling of official documents and disharmony among members, contrary to Article 21A of the party.

Salihu had in the days leading to the primaries of the party vehemently opposed the decision of the national leadership to impose direct primaries on their state chapters.